Veja opens its first London store

French sustainable trainer brand Veja has opened its first store in London in the centre of Seven Dials.

Located at 45 Monmouth Street, between Covent Garden and Soho, the 1,475 square foot store offers the brand's range of footwear alongside an in-store cobbler station for repairs and cleaning of sneakers and shoes from any brand.

Veja collaborated with London-based interior designer Deidra Hodgson on the concept for the store, which features a rounded shelving display made from 5,000 natural stone bricks made in France.

The French brand said it chose natural stone bricks over clay ones as they are made without firing, which reduces their carbon footprint.

Veja has been expanding its store footprint recently. It opened a second location in the US in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, earlier this month, in February, it opened its first standalone sneaker “repair temple” in Paris, and last year it opened a new store in Madrid.