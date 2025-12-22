Vivaia expands its retail network with a second store in France

Following its first store in the Carrousel du Louvre, Paris, footwear brand Vivaia has opened its second French boutique in Westfield mall, Les 4 Temps, La Défense.

Vivaia is an independent American footwear brand founded by Michelle Yang in 2020, offering a range of styles including boots, loafers, ballet flats, trainers and sandals.

The brand is known for its comfortable shoes, which feature a stretch-knit upper without rigid seams. This design adapts to the shape of the foot, reducing pressure points on the instep and toes for a 'slipper-like' feel. Additionally, the shoes have cushioned insoles.

Vivaia also promotes an eco-conscious approach, with its styles crafted from recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic bottles supplied by the manufacturer Repreve. This claim has been debated since an NGO demonstrated that recycled polyester can be more polluting than its virgin counterpart.

Vivaia's footwear is produced in China, primarily in the city of Dongguan, by partner factories.

The brand has a presence in over 61 countries. It serves 5.8 million customers and has 1.6 million followers on its Instagram page. Retail prices range from 140 to 280 euros (145 to 300 dollars).

Bella Hadid in Vivaia Credit: Michael Stewart

Vivaia founded on the principle of comfortable womenswear footwear

Part of its success is attributed to celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Julia Roberts and Jennie from Blackpink wearing its designs.

In department stores, Vivaia is sold exclusively in the US through Nordstrom online and Von Maur, both online and in-store. Its remaining points-of-sale are own-brand boutiques.

The label has over 75 physical stores worldwide.