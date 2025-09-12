Vivaia opens debut UK store in London

Footwear brand Vivaia has opened its first UK retail store in Westfield London shopping centre, following the opening of its debut store in New York City, US, in April.

In a statement, Vivaia said the strategic opening in the UK comes as London has surpassed New York City as the brand’s top global market in 2024, and the flagship marks the brand’s next step within the UK market and globally.

Vivaia London store Credits: Vivaia

The London store has been designed to serve as a “connection hub and immersive touchpoint to deepen community, engage and attract new customers,” and will feature the brand’s latest “It shoe,” the 'Sneakerina,’ a refined and functional lace-up derby flat with a triple-layer sole, foldable design, and interchangeable laces. Since its launch, the 'Sneakerina’ has sold more than 15,000 pairs in just two months.

The Westfield London store will also showcase a special embroidered Cavalier King Charles Loafer, inspired by the beloved British spaniel, which is exclusive to the UK market.

Vivaia first launched in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer brand and has quickly gained international recognition due to its eco-friendly, fashion-forward footwear, worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Charli XCX, Lola Tung, Selena Gomez, Katie Holmes, Oprah, and Julia Roberts.

Vivaia London store Credits: Vivaia

Vivaia London store Credits: Vivaia