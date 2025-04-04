Vivaia opens debut US store in SoHo, New York City

Direct-to-consumer footwear brand Vivaia has opened its first store in New York City, United States.

The largest market globally for Vivaia, the debut flagship store opening comes as the five-year-old brand continues to strengthen its presence in the US.

Located in the center of the SoHo district at 68 Prince Street, the physical store builds on the brand’s retail expansion in the country in 2024, which saw Vivaia enter into wholesale partnerships with retailers such as Nordstrom, Dillards, and Von Maur in addition to hosting pop-ups in New York City and Los Angeles.

Spanning 900 square feet, the flagship store features original exposed brick design details and greenery throughout with plenty of natural light, underlining Vivaia’s eco-friendly commitment and the spirit of NYC.

Designed to offer customers more than just a typical, traditional transactional experience, the new Vivaia flagship store is set to serve as a connection hub and destination for the brand’s community while enhancing brand awareness across the US. Achieving remarkable growth and exceeding its 2024 targets with a year-over-year global increase of over 100 percent, the flagship store opening has been driven by the brand’s rapid expansion of brick-and-mortar stores worldwide.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, Vivaia aims to strengthen its presence across key markets in America, Europe, and Asia, capitalizing on its disruptive momentum and growing market influence.