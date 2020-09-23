Walmart preps for increased online shopping ahead of holiday season

Walmart is expecting increased online shopping for the 2020 holiday season and has made preemptive moves to prepare. The retailer has plans to hire over 20,000 seasonal associates in its e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country.

The U.S. retailer has closely watched changing consumer behaviors over the past six months of the pandemic, and forecasts three key trends for this year's holiday season: increased online shopping, evolving wish lists and the need for an easy and safe shopping experience.

“The holidays are always a special time, and this year we think the season will mean even more to our customers," Walmart's executive vice president of supply chain, Greg Smith, said in a company statement. "As more of them turn to online shopping, we want to ensure we’re staffed and ready to help deliver that special gift to their loved ones while continuing to fulfill our customer’s everyday needs. We’re also proud to be able to continue to provide employment opportunities across the country when it’s needed most.”

Walmart has also said that it will increase product availability in categories it sees as important to consumers at this unique moment in time. This includes athleisure, loungewear, sleepwear, outdoor grills, bicycles, exercise equipment and pet supplies.