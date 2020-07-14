Wearing face masks in shops will be mandatory from 24 July

Wearing face masks will be compulsory in UK shops from 24 July. The new government rules will be strictly enforced, with fines of up to 100 pounds issued for non compliance.

In other European countries like Portugal, Italy and Germany similar rules apply, where face coverings must be worn on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told BBC Breakfast the new mandatory rule for face coverings in shops does not apply to retail staff. “It is about managing the overall risk,” he added. “Any type of covering will be sufficient for this purpose.”

While shop workers will be encouraged to prompt customers to comply, they will not be expected to enforce the rules, allaying unions’ concerns about their involvement, said the BBC.

Shoppers in Scotland have been required to wear face coverings in public spaces since 10 July, while Wales and Northern Ireland are not yet currently required to wear them.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told the Today programme that so far 59 fines have been issued and 18,500 people have been stopped from travelling on public transport without personal protection masks.

