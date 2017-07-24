Weekday to open first UK store

Weekday, the Swedish apparel chain headed by the H&M group will open their first UK store on London’s Regent Street on August 18, 2017.

The new store is set to combine ambient lighting and natural materials to create a casual, inviting atmosphere. Spread over 650 square metres and two floors, the store will offer a unique design that ‘respects the beauty of the historical building while maintaining the nerve and aesthetics of the brand’ said Weekday in a press statement. The store will hold all of the brand’s extensive collection for Women, Men as well as Weekday Jeans and a small selection of external brands.

“We are very happy to finally be able to announce our expansion into the UK. It has always been on our agenda to open up a store in this great fashion country and especially in the inspiring city of London. We believe in a modern and youthful approach to fashion and we are confident that the UK is a great fit for our offer. We look forward to seeing how our collections are received,” said David Thörewik, Managing Director of Weekday

During the opening week, customers can purchase an exclusive Weekday AW17 limited edition collection featuring neo-futuristic elements and on Saturday, August 19, the store will be giving away a pair of jeans to the first 100 customers through the doors.

The brand announced back in February that they would be adding London and Paris locations to their portfolio, currently counting 29 standalone stores in nine European countries, and ecommerce sites in 18 countries. The brand is planning to further their British expansion and will announce another store opening sometime this Autumn/Winter season.

Weekday launched in 2002 and are known for their ‘modern and mindful fashion that appeals to urban, conscious and style aware young adults’.

Photo courtesy of Weekday