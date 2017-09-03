Westfield and Hearst UK launch fashion and beauty event

Westfield London and Hearst UK have partnered to launch ‘On Trend: Your new season edit,' an in-store fashion and beauty event that will take place from 15 to 17 September in its West London mall and in Stratford City from 22 to 24 September

The inaugural event will give shoppers an exclusive in-store experience with major fashion and beauty brands, including a curated beauty pop-up by Elle magazine where guests will be able to experience the brand via interactive beauty and wellbeing displays.

Hearst publication Cosmopolitan will also be brought to life via various beauty stands. Esquire magazine will invite guests to experience a curated collection of Esquire approved treatments and grooming activities.

Live runway catwalks will feature every hour and guests will be able to access an interactive digital ‘shop it now’ product collection via Westfield’s Product Search service. In addition, lead partner Dyson will be showcasing the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer at its complimentary blow dry bar.

Westfield's chief marketing officer Myf Ryan commented: “Fashion fuels much of our in-centre traffic, with shoppers looking to be inspired and engaged via our vast and eclectic collection of retailers. With so many retailers and stores to choose from, we are pleased to be able to borrow the creative eye of three of Hearst’s biggest brands to curate the collections and showcase how to wear the latest looks. What’s more this partnership provides an immersive, inspiring and immediate experience, with fashion finds purchasable directly from the runway.”

Photo credit: Westfield catwalk, source Hearst UK