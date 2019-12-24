Westfield crowned as UK's best shopping centre

On any given day London’s Westfield malls are buzzing with activity. Its retail edit and experience curation has paid dividends, as Westfield London and Stratford City have been named the best UK shopping centres by GlobalData for the second consecutive year.

The rankings of GlobalData’s Top 50 Shopping Centres Report take into account the requirements of both tenants and shoppers and provide a comprehensive review on the UK’s top shopping centres.

Westfield retained the top two spots

The findings reveal that Westfield’s two London centres – Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City – have retained the top two spots, with Bluewater shopping centre, in Kent, in third position. Outside of the South East of England, the rest of the top 20 is primarily composed of regional stalwarts such as Meadowhall, Intu Metrocentre and Intu Trafford centre.

The report also offers an insight into the UK’s top shopping centre operators, with Intu boasting the most centres in the top 20, with nine centres. Intu’s portfolio includes key, landmark, regional shopping centres, such as Intu Trafford Centre and Intu Metrocentre.

Joseph Robinson, Retail Consulting Director at GlobalData, comments: “GlobalData’s 2019 ranking highlights the continued outperformance of Westfield’s London centres. However, overall the top 20 list paints a picture of excellent shopping centre provision throughout the UK.”

Of the main risers in the Top 50 Shopping Centres rankings this year, Intu Watford (+10 places), Westgate Oxford (+8 places) and The Lexicon Bracknell (+8 places) have seen the most significant improvement. Of these, Intu Watford has benefitted from a 180m pound investment program, which has boosted the choice of food outlets and leisure offer, in addition to facilitating a rise in the breadth of retailers present.

Earlier this month Westfield offered a festive dog drop-off service](https://fashionunited.uk/news/retail/westfield-london-opening-festive-dog-drop-off-service/2019120346477), so busy owners can take advantage of longer shopping hours without feeling the guilt of leaving their furry companions at home.

Article and image source: GlobalData and Westfield