What to expect from Arket

As the opening of Arket’s first store on London’s Regent Street and the launch of their e-commerce site on August 25 looms, the new H&M Group brand have been revealing what consumers can expect from the stores and collections.

Launching in five European cities, the stores will be situated amongst busy retail environments and regularly placed near to H&M Groups other stores, for example Weekday has just opened next to Arket’s Regent Street address.

FashionUnited has charted Arket’s planned physical stores. Click on the icons in the map to find out more about each store.

Modern day market

The Arket brand, which is inspired by H&M’s Nordic routes and ‘archives, archetype and the market’ has released images of the interior of their second store, Copenhagen. Designed by Arket’s Creative Director Ulrika Bernhardtz, the interior is stark grey and uses a large mix of materials including larch, birch, ash, stainless steel, aluminium, rubber, textile and bespoke terrazzo stone to create a backdrop for the collection.

The Copenhagen interior features an archive system that feels industrial and uniformed, allowing Arket’s branding concept to come to life within the store. This branding concept, which plays on an archive has been featured throughout Arket’s marketing, particularly on their website and social media. Each garment is given a department, type, product number and material, an intriguing concept that is seen to translate into the product in Arket’s Instagram post below:

110005-262 - Department 1 Men Type 10 Underwear Product 110005 Material 262 Pima stretch #ARKET Een bericht gedeeld door ARKET (@arketofficial) op 18 Aug 2017 om 7:48 PDT

Despite this, Arket are yet to reveal whether each stand-alone store will have the same uniform design. The brand have teased their online store though, which launches on August 25, with chance to shop from August 23 for subscribers.

ARKET opens on 25 August. Join our mailing list to pre-shop arket.com from 23 August at an introductory rate. Link in bio. #ARKET Een bericht gedeeld door ARKET (@arketofficial) op 3 Aug 2017 om 5:24 PDT

According to the brand, Arket is a modern day market that focuses on: simple, timeless and functional designs; aiming to democratise quality via widely accessible, well-made products designed to be worn and adored for a long time. Their offering includes essential products for men, women, children and the home.

Their first collection, appropriately named ‘archive’ is made up of wardrobe staples including long sleeve dresses, denim, a trench coat and cashmere jumpers. Set to be varied in colours, materials and proportions between seasons, the collection creates a simple, everyday uniform that does not venture far from original pieces.

The campaign images offer a glimpse at men’s jackets, a camel trench coat accompanied with a multi-use green bag, women’s shirts, skirts, outerwear and and children’s knitwear featuring a variety of colours.

As a modern day market, Arket will offer their own products alongside a selection of other brands. Yet to be revealed, the brands are set to be Arket’s ‘best examples of other brands’ and could offer anything from womens, mens, childrenswear and homewares.

Een bericht gedeeld door ARKET (@arketofficial) op 6 Aug 2017 om 2:41 PDT

Arket is also going to house ‘The Arket Cafe’ in each planned store. Making use of The New Nordic Food Manifesto, the vegetarian menu blends traditional Scandinavian flavours with modern and global influences. Making use of changing seasons ingredients, the cafe’s will reflect the climate and landscape of each local region.

Keep an eye on FashionUnited for updates leading up to Arket’s official London launch on Friday August 25.

Photos courtesy of Arket