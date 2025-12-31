What to expect in UK fashion retail in 2026: Store closures, expansions, and new entries

The UK retail market navigated a turbulent 2025. This dynamic year saw some brands abandon their brick-and-mortar presence, while others embraced new opportunities. The shifting landscape is set to continue into the new year, with a wave of store closures, expansions, and fresh market entries expected to shake things up. Here is a breakdown of what to anticipate.

Closures

River Island

River Island Credits: River Island

On the back of receiving court-approval for its restructuring plan, River Island is set to close around 32 stores in January 2026, adding to a slew that have already shuttered. “We have a clear transformation strategy to ensure the long-term viability of the business, and this decision gives us a strong platform to deliver this,” CEO Ben Lewis said of the planned closures.

Poundland

Poundland underwent a similar situation, being sold to US investment firm Gordon Brothers earlier this year before its restructuring plan was approved by regulators. The company has now confirmed the closure of an additional 14 locations across January and February 2026. This is part of its strategy to reduce its store estate to a target of between 650 and 700 sites.

Trespass

Outerwear store Trespass is preparing to close its Southampton store in March 2026, with the site already bearing “closing down” signs in its windows. The company, which currently operates over 300 branches globally, already shuttered two locations in 2025.

Expansions

Gap

Gap Covent Garden store. Credits: Gap.

While Gap hasn’t made any official announcements regarding store expansions, the brand’s recent movements have suggested that it could continue to reaffirm its physical presence into the coming year. The company made its return to brick-and-morter retail in the UK with the recent opening of three new stores in London, each donning a new, modernised “brand-led concept”.

Crew Clothing

After embarking on a retail expansion strategy this year, Crew Clothing will continue its physical venture into 2026. Newmark, which helped the brand secure six new retail locations through June and September, said Crew Clothing was targeting a further 20 store openings next year, matching the number of stores it opened in the last.

Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas storefront Credits: Oliver Bonas

Lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas sought to launch or relocate a series of stores before the end of 2025, and has no plans to slow down next year. The company is eyeing a further 20 locations, expanding into both established and emerging retail destinations across the UK and Ireland.

New entries

Antler

CGI of Antler façade on Regent Street, London Credits: Antler

British travel brand Antler will be venturing into physical retail for the first time through an opening on London’s Regent Street due in early 2026. Following its relaunch in 2023 and the temporary retail spaces that followed, the upcoming launch signals the beginning of a wider retail investment strategy, with the brand looking to open at least three stores in the UK and internationally over the next three years.

Lefties

Lefties store on the Gran Vía de Bilbao. Credits: Lefties.

Inditex’s youngest chain Lefties is finalising its entry into the UK market with plans to rollout four new stores in the south of England over the coming year. The UK is the first destination in a wider European growth strategy, as the chain looks to strengthen its position amid the accessible fashion market.

Garage

Rendering of the Garage UK flagship store opening in 2026 Credits: Garage

Garage is preparing to cross the pond. The Canadian brand has tapped London’s Oxford Street for its first UK store, due to debut in spring 2026. The label will then embark on a wider expansion into Europe, with more stores planned throughout the year.

Fabletics

In conversation with FashionUnited, Fabletics Europe’s general manager, Mark Ralea, confirmed the company was looking to open a minimum of 15 to 20 stores in Europe over the next two to three years, including its first store in the UK. Here, the brand is currently reviewing locations in London, potentially marking a return for Fabletics after it shuttered UK sites in 2023.