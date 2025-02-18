Wholesale platform Joor aims to reshape retail partnerships

In an industry where wholesale partnerships can dictate the trajectory of a brand’s success, the search for reliable retail connections remains one of the biggest operational challenges. Joor, a wholesale management platform for the fashion sector, has introduced Joor Discover, a data-driven solution aimed at streamlining the matchmaking process between brands and retailers. By leveraging proprietary data and an extensive global network of authenticated retailers, the tools offers a more efficient and targeted approach to wholesale expansion.

Addressing an industry bottleneck

For fashion brands, securing high-quality retail partners is often a major hurdle in scaling their business. Traditional outreach methods—whether via online searches or social media—tend to be inefficient and yield low response rates. Simultaneously, retail buyers, facing increasing pressure to curate trend-relevant assortments, struggle to identify and vet new brands that align with their customers’ demands. Joor’s recent industry survey underscores this challenge, revealing that approximately 66 percent of retail buyers actively seek new brands throughout the year.

Data-led wholesale matchmaking

Joor Discover acts as a sophisticated, data-powered matchmaking tool, allowing brands to search and filter through the platform’s retailer directory to identify high-potential partners. This process is further enhanced by buyer-approved outreach templates, which provide retail buyers with visually compelling and structured information, enabling quicker decision-making. Built-in analytics monitor engagement, ensuring that outreach efforts translate into meaningful business relationships.

Joor said 78 percent of newly acquired clients go on to place repeat orders, averaging over five orders within their first year.

Beyond major retailers, Joor Discover enables brands to tap into the fast-expanding independent retail sector. Over the past five years, the percentage of total wholesale transaction volume on Joor attributed to independent retailers has surged from 47 percent to 59 percent.

Kristin Savilia, CEO of Joor, highlights the platform’s transformative role: “Joor Discover empowers brands and retailers to forge long-lasting partnerships, driving repeat business and growth by simplifying the often overwhelming process of finding and connecting with the right partners. Brands today struggle to connect with relevant retailers to expand distribution, while retailers are inundated with outreach from brands that don't always meet their needs. Joor Discover is uniquely positioned to solve this by leveraging our proprietary retailer data and one-of-a-kind global network to intelligently match brands and retailers based on their specific criteria.”

Joor’s wholesale success has translated into nearly 20 billion dollars in annual transactions and a client base spanning 14,000 brands and 650,000 buyers across 150 countries, including leading global retailers such as Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, and Dover Street Market.