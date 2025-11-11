Why 25 percent of new European openings are American: Europe, a post-pandemic US hub

Retailers from the US and North America now account for a quarter of new European openings. Amid a slowdown in the domestic market and new trade conditions, the continent is once again becoming a growth area for the US.

A shift confirmed by Savills and WWD

According to a study by Savills, reported by WWD on November 3, 2025, American brands accounted for 25 percent of all new store openings in Europe this year, compared to 14 percent in 2024. This is the strongest year-over-year increase ever recorded for a country of origin.

Leading the charge are fashion, athleisure and premium brands. Alo Yoga, Vuori and Lululemon have increased their presence, particularly in London, Milan and Madrid, following the path already taken by Nike and Levi's.

Larry Brennan, European retail director at Savills, sees this as “a global strategic shift: for many American brands, Europe is no longer just a source of growth, but a pillar of their development plan.”

Why Europe attracts American retailers

Several factors explain this eastward rush across the Atlantic. Firstly, the American market is losing momentum. Domestic consumption in the US has slowed and household confidence has fallen to its lowest level since 2022, according to The Conference Board. Retailers are therefore looking to diversify their revenue streams.

Secondly, a clearer commercial framework has been established. The new EU-US transatlantic agreement, signed in summer 2025, set customs duties at 15 percent for the majority of exported European goods. This is half of what Washington had initially planned. In return, the European Union has simplified certain customs procedures for American entrants.

Finally, European consumption is more stable. Despite inflation, retail sales grew by +1.8 percent in the third quarter of 2025 in the eurozone, according to Eurostat. This growth was driven by cities with high purchasing power such as Paris, Milan, Madrid and London. Moreover, major European high streets remain ideal global showcases for American lifestyle and premium brands.

Rise of athleisure and “experiential stores”

According to Business of Fashion, nearly 40 percent of North American openings in 2025 are in the “athleisure / activewear” segment. Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Vuori and Arc’teryx are riding the wave of post-pandemic demand for a health and sports-focused lifestyle.

These brands favour sensory flagships that include yoga areas, integrated cafés or co-shopping spaces. This model is more experiential than transactional. The firm JLL highlights that this strategy helps to strengthen brand awareness and loyalty in a European market where e-commerce already accounts for over 20 percent of fashion sales.

A paradoxically favourable geopolitical context

While Sino-American trade tensions persist, Europe serves as a buffer zone and a means of logistical diversification. American brands are moving part of their production or warehouses to central Europe, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. Costs in these regions remain competitive and proximity to the key market is immediate.

Savills also notes an 18 percent increase in commercial leases signed by American brands in these countries in the first half of 2025.

Conversely, Chinese brands such as Pop Mart, Miniso and BYD are slowing their rate of expansion, dropping from 7 percent in 2024 to 6 percent in 2025. According to Savills, they are recalibrating their European strategy. They now favour Berlin, Amsterdam and Zurich over London or Paris to diversify their post-Covid revenue and bypass the saturation of showcase capitals.

Analysis: revenge of physical retail, transatlantic style

This renewed American appetite for Europe is no coincidence. It reflects a return to retail as a vehicle for brand image and experience, at a time when paid digital channels are showing their limitations. Brands are focusing on premium locations and international storytelling. The European boutique is becoming the emotional hub of global storytelling.

For European players, this move calls for vigilance:

Increased competition for the best retail locations;

A rise in prime rents, already up by an average of +6 percent in London and +4 percent in Milan according to JLL;

And a reshaping of city centre landscapes, where the power of North American brands risks overshadowing more fragile local players.

American brands are thus redrawing the map of European retail. By establishing a long-term presence in the continent's capitals, they are anticipating a shift in the centre of gravity of Western consumption.

In 2026, their presence could grow further, accounting for up to 30 percent of new openings according to Savills. This would mark a new era of transatlantic trade, where Europe once again becomes the global stage for retail.