Why emotional connection still matters in retail: Fred Perry’s Brighton perspective with Kate Harrigan

For decades, Fred Perry has occupied a unique position at the intersection of fashion, music and subculture. While the Laurel Wreath remains globally recognisable, it is within the brand’s stores that its cultural relevance continues to evolve in real time.

As part of an ongoing retail-focused conversation with FashionUnited, Brighton Store Manager Kate Harrigan reflects on the changing dynamics of contemporary retail, the emotional connection customers still have with the brand, and the role local communities play in shaping the Fred Perry experience.

Fred Perry is a uniform for various subcultures. When you put on your Laurel Wreath in the morning, what does it represent to you personally?

I think, for me, it creates a sense of belonging. A sense of pride that I have, being an ambassador for the brand simply by wearing the Laurel Wreath. I often get a nod walking through town from other people wearing Fred Perry, or our regulars shout “Fred Perry girl!” when they see me in the street or at events.

It’s never forced. Fred Perry doesn’t try to be all things to all people, and the collections always feel considered and authentic. Many of the bands I listen to have worn Fred Perry too, like Deftones, Blur, Gorillaz and Fontaines D.C.

Credits: Fred Perry

What first connected you to the brand and how has that relationship evolved through your work in retail?

I’d always admired the sharp aesthetic. Fred Perry was, for want of a better word, just cool and laidback, with a strong attention to detail and a real sense of authenticity. The first Fred Perry item I bought was the women’s black-and-white Fred Perry shirt, and I loved it. A total classic. Although the iterations have evolved over the years to become more sustainable and offer an improved fit, it’s still a piece I wear regularly many years later.

Over time, that connection has genuinely grown. I still really enjoy my role because there’s such a vast history behind the brand, yet I’m always excited to see where it goes next. Fred Perry is constantly evolving and, in turn, so is my team, both in their individual skill sets and in how we work together.

Every Fred Perry store has its own character. How would you describe the identity of your store to someone visiting for the first time?

Brighton is a store that feels like home to our regulars. They come in to explore the new collections and catch up with the staff, and we try to extend that same atmosphere to new customers as well Despite being here for almost 20 years, we’re still slightly tucked away in The Lanes, but once people discover us, they’re eager to return. Brighton’s strong Modernist ties also make the store feel like a destination. Many visitors tell us the shop was on their bucket list when visiting the city, and they treat their purchases almost like souvenirs of British subcultural heritage.

Credits: Fred Perry

How do customers in your store engage with the brand today compared to when you first started?

Younger customers are sometimes unaware that Fred Perry was an actual person, unlike a few years ago when that knowledge felt more widespread. With the current focus on the brand’s DNA, it’s easier to explain the impact both Fred Perry himself and the brand have had on British culture, although that heritage still feels newer to younger supporters.

At the same time, customers today gravitate more toward sportier styles rather than traditional Mod looks, and there’s a growing interest in streetwear aesthetics. I think the “rules” around wearing Fred Perry have relaxed over the years, which has opened the brand up to a much broader audience. I love seeing how differently people style it and the range of personalities the brand resonates with.

How do you translate the idea of “British-made” quality into a contemporary retail experience for today’s customer?

Today’s customer is increasingly interested in the environmental aspect of British-made garments. Locally produced clothing is often associated with a smaller carbon footprint. From a subcultural perspective, customers also value brands that are genuinely born-and-bred in the UK. There’s still a strong association between British manufacturing and ideas of craftsmanship and quality.

To what extent does local culture, music, style or subcultures in Brighton shape the way customers interact with Fred Perry?

Our biggest weekend of the year is the annual Mod Weekender. It’s one of the best moments to see how people celebrate the brand within the city. Brighton has large communities of Mods, Skinheads and Punks, and as soon as new pieces arrive in-store, we often instantly know who they’ll appeal to. Customers love discussing both our shared histories and their own personal connection to the brand.

We also have a large student population with a distinctly alternative sense of style. Footfall noticeably increases when certain bands perform in the city, which is always interesting because it reveals how different demographics continue to connect with Fred Perry.

Credits: Fred Perry

Can you share a moment where the store went beyond retail and became a genuine community space?

We’ve hosted various bands and DJs in-store over the years. We’d move the rails back, set up the PA system and turn the space into a live venue for the evening. Fans would arrive specifically for the performances, but people walking past would also become curious and step inside to see what was happening. It created a really inclusive atmosphere. Watching people stay afterwards, talk, connect and enjoy the music perfectly demonstrated the synergy between the brand and music culture.

Looking at your own journey, how has Fred Perry supported your development from the shop floor to leadership?

I started as a keyholder before becoming Assistant Manager and eventually Store Manager. Because Fred Perry is still relatively intimate as a company, I’ve always felt comfortable putting forward ideas or asking for support. That openness has helped build strong working relationships across departments and management levels, which in turn allowed me to develop as a leader.

In a heritage brand like Fred Perry, how much room is there for local initiative? Can you share an example?

One of our registered charities is the Fred Perry Tennis Trust, which works to improve access to grassroots youth tennis by refurbishing community courts and supporting accessible coaching programmes. Every September, one of the regional tournaments takes place at Hollingdean Recreation Ground in Brighton and is free to attend. It’s a fantastic event, especially for children interested in exploring the sport.

For someone considering joining the team, what personal quality, beyond a love for the brand, leaves the strongest impression on you?

Honesty goes a long way in any relationship, including professional ones. I also think it’s important to have a positive, collaborative mindset and a genuine willingness to work as part of a team.