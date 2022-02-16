Women's only mountain sports brand LaMunt now available at select stores

LaMunt, the only mountain sports brand for women till date, is now also available in select brick and mortar stores. The brand, which was launched by the South Tyrolean Oberalp Group more than a year ago, has been offering a first selection of the spring/summer 2022 collection online since 15 November 2021; now it is also available in selected stores.

The brand took the alpine aspect into account for its distribution strategy and when selecting the locations. In addition to major shopping cities such as Munich, Zurich and Vienna, LaMunt is therefore also represented in well-known towns in the mountains such as Cortina, Sestrière, Garmisch, Kaprun, Corvara and others. As well, of course, in Bolzano, the headquarters of the Oberalp Group.

LaMunt now available in mountaineering hubs

“The retailers have been selected carefully and maintain the perfect mix of sports and lifestyle apparel where the premium mountain sports brand finds its natural environment. We chose strong partners with great appeal for the launch,who share LaMunt's passion for the mountains as brand ambassadors. Thanks to a personal service offer and many years of expertise, we can address the needs of each individual customer,” said LaMunt in a statement.

The spring/summer 2022 collection is the brand's very first and features 32 pieces including waterproof jackets, padded jackets, pants, hoodies, thermals, shorts, a cape and accessories such as socks, headbands and a waist bag. The colour palette consists of warm earth tones, cool blues and a bold yellow as well as 'Foggy White' and 'Rocky Black'. Prices range from 25 euros (about 21 British pounds) for accessories to 350 euros (about 295 British pounds) for jackets.

With its focus on women, LaMunt fills a gap, given that this target group focus area is rare in mountain sports. The brand combines performance with finesse, sustainability, thoughtful details and innovation to serve the ever-growing number of female mountain lovers. “LaMunt is a reinterpretation of the mountain code for women and specifically addresses female demands in alpine sports,” explains LaMunt.