Women’s sports retail takes center stage on Regent Street with SOOO pop-up

Ahead of a summer packed with elite women’s sporting events across the UK, a new experiential retail concept, Style Of Our Own London (SOOO), opens on Regent Street this Thursday, June 5. Located at 245 Regent Street — one of the capital’s most high-profile retail addresses — the space will serve as an intersection of sport, retail innovation, and gender equity in performance wear.

The brainchild of Laura Youngson, founder of specialist women’s football brand IDA Sports, SOOO has been launched in collaboration with Mastercard, Westminster City Council, and The Crown Estate. The initiative responds to a persistent gap in the sports retail landscape: the lack of high-performance gear designed specifically for women.

Spanning more than 200 events over its five-month tenure, the pop-up is more than a commercial showcase. The space will serve as an interactive hub, complete with a three-a-side football pitch and a rotating roster of independent, female-focused performance brands. Many of the featured labels are DTC-native and rarely available in bricks-and-mortar settings, making the store a unique touchpoint between consumer and product. Visitors can also attend panels, workshops, and community runs, curated to engage and build a grassroots retail-sport ecosystem.

“At SOOO, we believe women deserve access to the best equipment, whether they’re training recreationally or competing professionally,” said Youngson. “This is about building a community and championing independent sportswear labels at a moment of peak cultural relevance.”

The launch coincides with a broader moment of momentum for women’s sport in the UK. Major tournaments in football, rugby, cricket, and tennis will draw domestic and international attention this summer. Yet, while viewership and participation are growing, retail infrastructure has often lagged behind — particularly for women-specific kit that meets elite performance standards.

Backed by Mastercard, SOOO also represents a brand-led play in values-driven retail. The financial services giant, which has supported women’s sport through sponsorships ranging from UEFA Women’s Football to the Open, is offering funding, marketing support, and small business mentorship as part of the rollout.

“SOOO reflects our commitment to putting fans and players first,” said Charlie Carrington, SVP of Marketing and Communications, Mastercard UK & Ireland. “It’s about elevating underrepresented voices in sport and helping small businesses scale in the process.”

The project was selected from over 800 applicants as part of Westminster City Council’s Meanwhile On initiative — a programme designed to revive vacant high street retail with purpose-led enterprises. SOOO benefits from reduced business rates, design support, and expert consulting.

“SOOO is exactly the kind of dynamic, community-led business we want to see in the West End,” said Cllr Geoff Barraclough, Westminster’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development. “This isn’t just about filling empty space — it’s about creating experiences that invite people back into central London.”

The Crown Estate, which owns the freehold for much of Regent Street, sees the launch as a continuation of the area’s role as a launchpad for contemporary retail innovation. “From global flagships to first-of-its-kind concept stores like SKIMS, Regent Street continues to be the destination for what’s next in fashion and retail,” said Laura Thursfield, Retail Leasing Director at The Crown Estate.

Open daily through 31 October, SOOO aligns with increasing calls from athletes and advocates for gear designed with women’s biomechanics in mind — a demand that continues to reshape R&D and merchandising strategies in the global sportswear market.