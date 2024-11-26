Wrap up warm: How outerwear pop-ups are cocooning us in comfort and creativity

Outerwear brands have been turning up the heat recently with physical activations that transform shopping into an immersive sensory journey. These aren’t your average spots to try on jackets; they’re thoughtfully designed spaces where texture, storytelling, and emotion come to life. From Burberry’s tribute to British parks to The North Face’s alpine escapades, these experiences are about more than just outerwear, they celebrate warmth, craftsmanship, and a deep connection to nature.

Take Burberry, for instance. The brand recently unveiled installations inspired by iconic British parks, seamlessly blending outdoor settings with its own outerwear heritage. Here visitors explore pieces like their timeless trench coat against a backdrop of lush greenery and autumnal landscapes. These spaces offer more than just an aesthetic showcase; they encapsulate Burberry’s core identity, a marriage of elegance and function deeply rooted in Britain’s weather and culture.

Burberry ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ Pop-Up Global Installations Credits: Courtesy of Burberry

Burberry ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ Pop-Up Global Installations Credits: Courtesy of Burberry

Burberry ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ Pop-Up Global Installations Credits: Courtesy of Burberry

Barbour, too, has leaned into its storied history with the Icons in Quilting pop-up in London’s Covent Garden. This exhibition paid tribute to the quilted jackets that have become synonymous with the brand. Through archival displays and hands-on interactions, Barbour created an experience that was both nostalgic and tactile. Visitors could see, touch, and feel the brand’s rich craftsmanship while immersing themselves in a setting evocative of the British countryside, a nod to the utility and charm of their iconic designs.

Barbour Icons in Quilting Pop-Up Covent Garden, London Credits: Courtesy of Barbour

Barbour Icons in Quilting Pop-Up Covent Garden, London Credits: Courtesy of Barbour

Barbour Icons in Quilting Pop-Up Covent Garden, London Credits: Courtesy of Barbour

Barbour Icons in Quilting Pop-Up Covent Garden, London Credits: Courtesy of Barbour

Barbour Icons in Quilting Pop-Up Covent Garden, London Credits: Courtesy of Barbour

Barbour Icons in Quilting Pop-Up Covent Garden, London Credits: Courtesy of Barbour

Barbour Icons in Quilting Pop-Up Covent Garden, London Credits: Courtesy of Barbour

Meanwhile, The North Face has taken an adventurous turn with its Himalayan Explorer City Tour in Shanghai. Inspired by the brand’s mountaineering legacy, this experience brought the rugged beauty of the Himalayas to the city. Visitors navigated through immersive zones designed to mirror the challenges of Himalayan exploration, all whilst discovering high-performance gear and jackets built for extreme conditions. It was not just about shopping; it was adventure that elevated The North Face as a brand for true explorers.

Canada Goose is set to take this sensory journey even further with its upcoming activation at Selfridges. The brand will juxtapose the harsh cold of winter with the comforting warmth of its iconic parkas. Expect heated interiors, cosy lighting, and immersive storytelling that transports visitors to the Arctic, making the experience as emotionally comforting as it is physically warming.

Canada Goose 'Arctic Circle' Pop-Up Installation, David City Department Store Zhengzhou City China Credits: Courtesy of Canada Goose

And who could forget Axel Arigato? The brand has previously wowed with its inflatable installations, a playful and modern take on retail. With oversized, inflatable structures housing its collections, Axel Arigato struck the perfect balance between minimalism and spectacle. Global experiences featured augmented reality, allowing customers to interact with the collections in new and engaging ways, all whilst showcasing the brand’s approachability and innovation.

At the heart of all these activations is an understanding of the special role outerwear plays in our lives. These aren’t just jackets; they’re trusted companions against the elements, and these thoughtfully designed spaces highlight that bond. Through immersive environments, brands are inviting consumers to not just shop, but to touch, feel, and step into the stories their products tell.

For me the future of outerwear retail is all about connection. Whether it’s Barbour’s countryside charm, The North Face’s adventure-filled escapades, or Axel Arigato’s tech-meets-creativity wonderland, these experiences are elevating the retail scene. It’s not just about selling coats; it’s about wrapping us in a story, one as warm and layered as the product itself.

Axel Arigato Puffer Pop-Up, NK Stockholm Credits: Courtesy of Axel Arigato