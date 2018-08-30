YNAP launches permanent partnership with Cartier

French luxury watchmaker and jeweller Cartier has launched an ongoing partnership with YNAP’s e-commerce platforms Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter. The addition of Cartier marks a focus on expanding its fine jewellery and luxury watch categories for YNAP’s customers.

Four of Cartier’s iconic collections will be available to women: the Panthère, Tank, Ballon Bleu and Baignoire. On Mr Porter these will be the Tank, Ballon Bleu, Calibre de Cartier, Drive de Cartier and Santos.

According to a YNAP press release, NAP’s “Fine Jewelry & Watch Suite provides customers with access to a team of dedicated Personal Shoppers and unrivalled customer service including secure pick up and hand delivery for certain items, “Try Before You Buy” services, same-day delivery in London, New York and Hong Kong plus access to customer service 24/7/365. Mr Porter’s ‘Luxury Watch Guide’ is an online destination for its ever-expanding selection of leading watch brands, providing customers with curated content, educational features, and style advice.

Cartier and YNAP are not the only brand and platform to embrace luxury e-commerce in the fine watches and jewellery categories. According to Bain, the global luxury market grew by 5 percent to reach an estimated 1.2 trillion euros in 2017, with online sales increasing by 24 percent to reach an overall market share of 9 percent. Luxury jewellers who are not present online will be missing growth opportunities.

Earlier this year watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre launched a chatbot designed to guide customers along the path to purchase, and to help to combat concerns that might usually take them in-store.

Swiss watch brand IWC revamped its website in 2017 to improve its omni-channel offerings, with changes aiming to increase the chances of keeping customers in the sales funnel (regardless of channel) according to Econsultancy. Each product page gives users the option to contact a ‘concierge’ to help complete a purchase or answer questions, as well as the opportunity to make an appointment to finalise it in-store.

The luxury customer may be discerning, but convenience will be top of the list.

Photo credit: YNAP press release