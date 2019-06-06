You can now ‘Shazam’ clothes on Amazon

’Shazam,’ the wonder app that helps name that tune, has inspired a new world of AI-powered technology, including a new tool called StyleSnap empowering Amazon to help customers find clothes.

The US retail giant has built the digital tool into its mobile app, allowing users to take either take a photo or upload an image to find a match of similar items available for sale on Amazon.

The new technology was revealed at the company’s Re:MARS conference in Las Vegas this week by Amazon CEO Consumer Worldwide Jeff Wilke, reported tech publication The Verge. “The simplicity of the customer experience belies the complexity of the technology behind it,” Wilke stated at the conference.

Amazon is not the first company to introduce photo recognition technology for fashion matching. Asos previously launched Style Match, a visual search tool which similarly requires the user to either take a photo or upload an image from a library to see a list of recommended products.

Visual search will revolutionise how we buy products

According to Social Media Today, visual search is one of the biggest marketing trends of 2019. Still in its relative infancy, the world of artificial intelligence and machine learning have the potential to revolutionise how consumers find and buy products.

62 percent of Millennials desire the ability to visually search over any other new technology, and the likes of Google, Amazon, Pinterest and Bing have already developed significant capabilities in this area, noted the publication.

Amazon’s StyleSnap app is a further indication the online behemoth is investing heavily into its fashion businesses.

Photo credit: Amazon Prime, source: Amazon Blog