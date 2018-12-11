Zalando considers entering homeware market

Online marketplace Zalando is considering expanding its product range with home textiles and furnishings, said co-founder and board member David Schneider to German newspaper Welt. “We still see potential for growth, for example in the home textiles and furnishings sector, although we haven’t worked on any concrete plans yet”, he told the publication.

Another way the company is looking to expand is by finding more players to team up with through its affiliate programme or by opening its logistics infrastructure to even more brand partners.