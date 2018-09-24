Zalando launches partner program in Norway

Norwegian fashion companies can now add their products to Zalando’s marketplace, as the German company has announced the launch of its Partner Program in the Scandinavian country. Participating brands will gain access to Zalando’s 21 million active customers across Europe. The Norwegian divisions of Reebok and Adidas were the first brands to be added to the platform, with more to follow.

“With the launch of the Partner Program in Norway, we aim at creating the best online shopping experience for all players in industry: for our customers, thanks to the increase in our range of products, and for our brands, which gain direct access to Zalando’s vast customer base”, said Kennet Melchior, Zalando’s Director, Northern Europe, in a statement.

Zalando’s partner program is already live in Denmark, Finland and Sweden.