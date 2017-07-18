Zalando launches premium membership program: Zalando Zet

Online retail giant Zalando is set to introduce Zalando Zet, a new program which offers customized premium services such as the pick-up of returns on demand and direct access to stylists and experts. Zalando is currently launching the first phase of the new program, which is available via invite-only in four cities in Germany - Berlin, Leipzig, Frankfurt, and Hannover.

Zalando Zet offers a series of benefits along the entire customer journey, starting with early access to sales. The premium service includes direct contact with stylists and experts via the telephone or Facebook chat according to customer preferences, same-day delivery, dedicated customer service and a new return-on-demand service which gives customers the opportunity to have their returns picked up within two hours at a time and place of their convenience.

Zalando ups customer service levels with Zalando Zet

“To make it as easy as possible to buy fashion online, Zalando constantly invests into customers by piloting new and innovative services and partnering with brands and retailers. Zalando Zet is the next step within our strategy of providing an even more frictionless shopping experience, tailored to fashion,” commented David Schröder, Senior Vice President Convenience at Zalando.

The new program is part of Zalando's wider aim to offer the best customer experience possible, which includes its 100-day free return and shipping policy. "Service is key to our customers," added Lisa Schöner, Head of Zalando Zet. "Zalando Zet combines the best of both online and offline shopping: Customers receive orders faster and return items easier. Furthermore, Zalando Zet adds a personal experience, as customers can ask Zalando about the latest trends or if they are unsure how to combine the shirt they just ordered."

During the first phase of Zalando Zet, selected customers in four cities in Germany will be able to test the premium service for no additional cost for three months. After that, they can choose to become members for 19 euros a year. Additional cities in Germany will follow over the next few months.

The launch of the program, which was announced together with Zalando's first half year results for 2017 sees the German online retailer following in the footsteps of Amazon, by offering a dedicated premium service for selected customers. Amazon Prime members have access to video streaming, music, e-books, unlimited fast and free-shipping in addition to a variety of other services from the online retailer, for 7.99 pounds a month.

Photos: Courtesy of Zalando