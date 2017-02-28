Zalando partners with Oysho

Inditex brand Oysho has joined Zalando's partner program and starting immediately, will make its collection available via the German online retailer.

Oysho's mother company Inditex is the number one in the world by turnover, while Zalando is one of Europe's largest online providers. According to German textile magazine Textil Wirtschaft, Zalando is currently the only pure player platform that sells Oysho's range of products.

“We are very pleased that Oysho has joined our Partner Program,“ commented David Schneider, co-CEO and co-founder of Zalando. “We want to create a fashion platform that connects all the operators of the fashion industry, whether brands, retailers, consumers or vertical operators like Inditex,“ he explained.

This is not the first time that Inditex has picked an online partner to improve its online presence: The apparel company has worked together with Asos repeatedly and with stock sale platforms like Privalia or Vente Privee for its various brands. However, so far the only permanent pure player partnership has been with Chinese internet giant Alibaba, selling via its online platform Tmall since 2014.

For Oysho, Inditex just recently strengthened the intimate fashion chain's online presence by implementing its ecommerce platform across Europe last year, which currently operates in 32 international markets.

