Women’s Fashion Trendbook FW21 by Peclers Paris

For FashionUnited, Peclers Paris shares its vision about Women's Fashion for the FW21-22 season. This season is inspired by the fundamentals to escape the ephemeral and develop a more thought-out fashion. A need to reconnect with essentials draws its inspiration from cultural, artistic, and vintage references to reinvent the iconic or classics. This fashion meets the sensual strictness of an elegance that, though grounded in reality, has more novelty, opulence, and warmth to sublimate femininity in all its forms: assertive, glamorous, sexy, romantic, or soft.

Video source: Peclers Paris

Photo credit: Peclers Paris