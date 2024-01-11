Crocs exceeds in understanding employees’ needs

Global leader in innovative footwear Crocs continues to succeed in creating an outstanding work culture, emphasizing employee satisfaction and diversity. In 2021, Crocs has moved up to be one of the top workplaces, with Forbes acclaiming Crocs as one of 'America's Best Employers for Diversity' and 'America’s Best Mid-Size Employers,' reflecting the company's dedication to fostering a supportive and fair workplace environment.

The company continues to prioritize employee engagement, evident from the remarkable 80% participation rate in its semi-annual surveys. This high level of engagement underscores that employees recognize and value Crocs' commitment to truly understanding their employees and building a culture that exceeds industry standards.

The mental and physical health of the workforce is also an important point on the brand’s priority list, offering a comprehensive range of benefits and support programs towards this aspect. These include free counseling services and a global well-being platform, ensuring a holistic approach to the employees’ wellness.

Moreover, Crocs is dedicated to responsible supply chain management, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of health, safety, and human rights. With arigorous auditing process, including Corrective Action Plans and an Approved Vendor List, Crocs commits to ethical practices and upholds international labor and human rights standards throughout its operations.

By focusing on these key areas, Crocs continues to lead in the footwear industry, not only through its innovative products but also through its progressive workplace policies and ethical business practices.