Jigsaw: A premier destination for fashion talent

Founded in 1970 by John Robinson, Jigsaw has established itself as a leading British fashion retailer with a global presence. With stores and concession partners across the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Australia, Jigsaw has become synonymous with timeless style and quality. The company's headquarters are located on Mortlake Road in Kew, southwest London.

Jigsaw's journey began with a single sheepskin coat that founder John Robinson brought back from Turkey. The enthusiastic response to this coat sparked the creation of a brand dedicated to enduring style over fleeting fashion trends. This guiding philosophy has driven Jigsaw through decades of innovation and expansion. Alongside its commitment to style, Jigsaw mandates the fair treatment of workers and environmentally responsible manufacturing processes. The company works closely with over 30 suppliers in ten countries, fostering long-term relationships based on trust and transparency.

Jigsaw x Collagerie Credits: Jigsaw

Work culture and opportunities

Jigsaw creates a workplace that is as stylish and enduring as its products. The ethos, encapsulated in 'Style & Truth', guides every aspect of the business, from recruitment to product development. Authenticity, creativity, and integrity are highly valued, fostering an environment where employees are encouraged to express their unique styles and perspectives. Joining Jigsaw means becoming part of a dynamic and dedicated team. The company is committed to the continuous professional development of its staff, offering opportunities for growth and advancement at all levels. Whether starting a career in fashion or looking to resume it after a break, Jigsaw provides a supportive and inspiring environment to help achieve personal and professional goals.

Diversity and inclusivity

As a female-led company, Jigsaw strongly commits to gender equality and diversity. As of 2022, 80 percent of the senior leadership team are women. Comprehensive policies have been implemented to support employees, including enhanced maternity packages, support for conception or fertility treatments, and initiatives to assist women during periods and menopause. The focus on equity ensures that all employees are valued and rewarded based on merit and performance.

Credits: Jigsaw

The Jigsaw team experience

Working at Jigsaw involves being part of a team passionate about fashion and dedicated to excellence. Store teams are trained to offer friendly, knowledgeable, and impartial advice, ensuring that customers have a relaxed and enjoyable shopping experience. Each store is uniquely designed to reflect its surroundings and architectural features, providing a fresh and visually exciting environment. In addition to a vibrant work culture, Jigsaw offers a robust benefits package to ensure the well-being and satisfaction of its employees that include a staff discount, a generous seasonal uniform allowance, bonus schemes, life assurance and pension plans.

The search for passionate and talented individuals to join the Jigsaw team is ongoing. Embrace the opportunity to work with a brand that values style, integrity, and innovation. At Jigsaw, employees are empowered to grow both personally and professionally, contributing to a legacy of timeless fashion and ethical practices.