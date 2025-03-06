Samsøe Samsøe Integrates Advanced Technology for Enhanced Retail Experience

Copenhagen-based fashion retailer Samsøe Samsøe is leveraging Cisco technology to modernize its retail operations. The brand, which operates nearly 65 stores across Europe, has implemented a comprehensive technology stack, including Meraki Wi-Fi 7, Meraki Vision cameras, and environmental sensors.

Simon Solarski, Head of IT and Infrastructure, highlighted the strategic shift towards technology as a key enabler for retail. The integration of Meraki Vision cameras facilitates customer demographic analysis, allowing for tailored in-store experiences. Additionally, the cameras contribute to enhanced security measures, a critical priority for the brand.

Samsøe Samsøe has also implemented RFID technology in its garments for improved stock management and loss prevention. The deployment of Wi-Fi 7 has provided significant bandwidth improvements, supporting the integration of various technologies within the stores. Solarski expressed confidence in the ongoing partnership with Cisco, noting the scalability of the solutions and their role in supporting the brand’s expansion. The adoption of these technologies underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and operational efficiency within a dynamic retail environment.