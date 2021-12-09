Beaumont Organic | Sustainable Story

Since our launch in 2008 Beaumont Organic have been working to pave the way for fashion to have a more sustainable future. For our new AW21 collection we have been working hard behind the scenes to provide you with more transparency than ever before into the sustainability of our practices and our suppliers.

Our Fabrics

Organic Cotton remains at the heart of our collection, but we continue to explore new areas of sustainability by introducing new fibres and yarns. For the first time, this autumn sees the introduction of Oeko-Tex certified winter weight linen, and we have continued our use of recycled cotton yarns in our knitwear.

Organic cotton

GOTS certification provides assurance of where the cotton has been grown and knitted or woven, ensuring that no pesticides, chemicals or GMO seeds are used in the production. Certification also provides a guarantee that the workers involved in the production have been paid a fair living wage.

Linen

Our linen is produced using traditional sustainable techniques in Italy. The production of linen is labour intensive, resulting in a more expensive cloth, however the hardwearing and durable nature of the material means that well cared for linen clothing can last for decades. Linen has the added benefits of being cool and breathable and naturally antibacterial.

Recycled Yarns

As a sustainable brand we are always looking for ways for continue reducing our environmental footprint. From spring 2021 we have introduced recycled denim yarn into our knitwear range, replacing new cotton knits and ensuring a more circular fabric lifespan.

Low Impact Transport

Low miles equals low impact.

This is why 87% of our garments are spun, woven, dyed, sewn and finished using suppliers within a 300 mile radius of Braga, Portugal, minimising our carbon emissions. For AW21 we have also moved to using a Portuguese warehouse, further reducing the footprint of our operations.

The Fine Print

For 2021 we have added a sustainability matrix to all product pages. This gives you greater transparency into the fabric and factories involved in the production of each garment so you can feel truly confident in making your purchase, knowing exactly where the raw materials have come from and the people and processes involved.

In a marketplace where 'organic' and 'sustainable' are becoming more frequently used by high street manufacturers, we feel it's even more important than ever to be open and honest about the journey each item has been through before it lands on your doorstep.