Calik Denim Proudly Launches Spring-Summer 2026 Collection

While more radical steps need to be taken for the future of the World, Calik Denim continues to bring the latest innovations to the sector, always prioritizing the needs of fashion, its business partners and the end consumer.

Envisionage, the new Collection of Calik Denim, has a global vision focused on future goals, which translates into responsible choices for the environment and global well-being.

This vision is key for the upcoming era of innovation: collective values grounded in strong corporate principles that align with external demands. This cohesion drives both internal and external movement toward new consumer needs and heightened environmental responsibility.

Embracing this dynamic vision and aesthetic, Calik Denim Spring/Summer 2026 collection redefines denim by merging elasticity, authenticity and comfort. With an innovative design, the collection introduces transformative fabrics that emphasize sustainability and versatility. The collection offers an evergreen wardrobe with a multitasking attitude.

The Collection, which will once again reveal Calik Denim's innovation, engineering and trend-setter features, consists of 10 different product families; and leaves its mark on the sector once again with the Blue Voyager, Maxymove, Airy Luxe and Denique concepts.

Inspired by travelers who discover the beauties of the world without compromising on comfort and elegance in sports, camping, traveling, and outdoor activities, Blue Voyager also opens a new era in the sector with its multifunctional features. Combination of advanced fibers and technologies including Graphene and COOLMAX®, the Concept also offers durability and temperature regulation to adapt seamlessly to any adventure thanks to special finishing techniques. It also stands out with its antibacterial and anti-odor features, which are among the most important needs in long-term use.

Another novelty Maxymove offers us Japanese denim and the authentic denim look of the 50s & 60s with a great performance. Rigid looking fabrics surprise you with 80%-100% elasticity and superior recovery performance. It offers revolutionary blend of activewear comfort and genuine denim aesthetics while creating the perfect harmony between functionality and style.

Airy Luxe offers the perfect balance of extreme softness and comfort thanks to the yarn technology specially developed by Calik Denim. The Concept is designed to enrich your everyday wardrobe - a new sense of freshness, relaxation and ease.

Denique, a candidate to be the favorite of high-end fashion brands, is presented to the fashion and denim world with a brand new story this season. Offering luxury and clean look, Denique can be adapted to every moment of the day from night to day and light the way to rise of luxury in denim. Thanks to Calik Denim's special yarn and spinning technology, this unique fabric family in the sector also attracts attention with its superior soft touch and shiny look options.

While committing conscious circularity in denim, Calik Denim continues to break new ground each season to ever evolve!

Discover this new collection of Calik Denim on October 23-24 at the Kingpins Show Amsterdam, in White Area, Booth no : 20