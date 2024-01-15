Contemporary yet Conscious: Kings of Indigo's FW24 Collection

Loose fit unisex jeans, double denim suits and long coats made of recycled wool. For FW24 Kings Of Indigo challenges the industry with a contemporary yet conscious mind.

Blurring Boundaries With Unisex

Kings Of Indigo blurs the boundaries between the sexes with the launch of an expertly crafted unisex collection. Five pocket denim NOAH forms the base with a loose, classy fit and low rise. Detailed jacquard patchwork and double denim suits give classic denim a unique touch. Get ready to turn denim designs into highlights for every day.

FW24 Collection Credits: Kings of Indigo

Layered Knitwear

The bold layering palette is complete with soft knitwear, warm and comfortable sherpa’s and big wool coats. Coats are available in the deep colors of Desert Palm Brown, Rich Maritime Blue and patterned Burnt Olive Check. Crafted from recycled wool, it’s yet another testimony of Kings Of Indigo’s pioneer mindset.

FW24 Collection Credits: Kings of Indigo

Timeless Corduroy

The Kings Of Indigo corduroy collection is a tribute to the absolute classics. Why corduroy? It’s durable, comfortable, timeless - morphing into the shape of your movement, just like denim does. With fresh styles in Violet Tulip, Coronet Blue and Silver Mink, you can trust the corduroy JANE or CAROLINE CROPPED to walk you through the high and low, fancy or chill. Thanks to its opulent texture and timeless elegance, corduroy brings a sense of subtle vibrance to any conscious wardrobe.

FW24 Collection Credits: Kings of Indigo