Eton sets the bar with its new Brand Ambassador

Swedish luxury shirt brand Eton signs Swedish American world record holder Armand Duplantis in long term partnership deal

Swedish-American pole vaulter, Olympic gold medalist, and world record holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis has been named brand ambassador for Swedish shirt specialist Eton. The collaboration is the first of its kind in Eton’s near 100-year history, with the pole vaulter becoming a recurring face in the brand’s communication on the global arena during the coming seasons.

With an impressive track record at the young age of twenty-two, Louisiana-born Armand Duplantis is a celebrated athlete with big plans ahead. His dedication and determination coupled with a positive personality have made him a popular profile on social media and an inspiration for athletes and others across the world. His portfolio of collaborating partners consists of carefully selected brands, where Eton now becomes the first fashion lifestyle brand to partner up with Mondo.

”I’ve always had a love for fashion and the opportunity to represent a heritage brand such as Eton is both flattering and exciting. To me, Eton stands for modern luxury and quality with an authentic passion that I admire and can very much relate to.” – Armand Duplantis

The collaboration is grounded in a joint dedication to determination and to constantly strive for excellence. Mondo naturally portrays the brand’s values of trust, positivity, and passion for one’s craft.

“With his dedication and passion for what he does, Mondo embodies the Eton ethos. His ambassador role represents an important milestone in our history: it reflects what Eton has become, and our ambitions for the future. We’re honored to partner up with Mondo and convinced that he will make a significant impression on Eton and our customers — and look forward to being a part of his future success.” – David Thörewik, CEO

The long-term collaboration includes brand campaigns as well as events where Mondo will be featured globally across a variety of platforms in Eton’s iconic shirts and collections. The first campaign is set to launch during 2022 and is a part of the brand’s strategy to attract new target segments and to support continued growth and brand recognition globally

ABOUT ETON

Eton is a leading, global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt as well as some of the world’s most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tsum, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, and KaDeWe.

David Thörewik, CEO of Eton, courtesy of the brand

ABOUT ARMAND DUPLANTIS

Born 1999 in Lafayette, Louisiana, Olympic champion Armand Duplantis is a Swedish-American pole vaulter and world record holder. Armand holds the current world records for both outdoor jumps 6.15 meters (20 ft 2 in) and indoor, 6.18 meters (20 ft 3+1⁄2 in) – famously set when he broke the world record twice in a single week. With an American father and a Swedish mother, Armand competes in the Swedish National Team.

Armand Duplantis, Swedish-American pole vaulter and Brand Ambassador for Eton, courtesy of the brand