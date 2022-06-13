Everything you need to know about: Karine Augis

Karine Augis is a French high-end leather goods brand made in Europe. Based in Paris, the label combines design and functionality in chic and feminine collections for women in search of style and practicality. The brand’s collections include bags, clutches, briefcases and small leather accessories such as a glasses case.

“I describe my accessories as objects to be worn. I am inspired by the world of decoration and design. I imagine that my creations fit into a world, that they help to embellish life,” says the designer on the brand’s website.

Origins

The former artistic director Karine Augis founded her eponymous leathergoods label for Parisian basics in 2019 after working in the field of communication and media for more than twenty years. Coming back to her first love of art, fashion and craft, she launched her first collection of bags and accessories in June 2019, inspired by her own paintings and illustrations influenced by the Art Deco era. The Eulalie collection is characterised by elegant curves and clean lines, boldly combining the realms of graphic design with the codes of leather goods.

Evolution

Karine Augis has always been committed to more sustainable fashion and has embraced an eco-friendly production process for the brand. Every piece in Karine Augis' collections is carefully thought out and made from high quality materials.

She has developed her own sustainable raw material, an eco-friendly premium coated canvas. The high-quality woven material is OEKO-TEX certified and made in French workshops exclusively for the brand. Together with high-quality leather for finishing, Karine creates unique bags and accessories that stand for timeless design and exceptional comfort.

News

The collection of Karine Augis can be bought online through the company’s own website and at more than five retailers in France as well as at concept store Wolf & Badger in London. For the future, the brand is planning to launch new iconic models including a line for men.

Picture: Karine Augis, official website of the brand