Ganni presents t-shirt made from textile waste during CPHFW

Danish affordable luxury brand GANNI is launching a t-shirt made from breakthrough fabric innovation InfinnaTM as part of their Spring Summer 2023 collection presented during CPHFW, continuing their commitment to work with new fabric innovations.

Ganni, courtesy of the brand

GANNI is working with Finnish circular fashion technology group Infinited Fiber Company to use their premium-quality fibres, in the first instance tested in a t-shirt silhouette but the intention is to use the fibres in more styles in coming collections. The fibres are made from textile waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or be burned. The waste used in the production process is locally sourced in Finland by Infinited Fiber where the old cotton textiles are broken down to the molecular level and reborn as new fibres. The garments produced with InfinnaTM can be recycled again in the same process as other textile waste for a closed loop.

The partnership between Infinited Fiber company and GANNI is a part of GANNI’s ambitious in- house platform ‘Fabrics of the Future’, which has already seen the brand launch collaborations with MyloTM, Vegea and Circulose.

InfinnaTM has the natural look and feel of cotton but a reduced environmental impact compared to using virgin cotton (Based on Life Cycle Assestment by RISE Sweden).

92% of the Spring Summer 2023 ready-to-wear consists of responsible styles, meaning at least 50% of the composition is certified organic, lower-impact or recycled. The collection also features shoes made of leftover grape skins in Fabric of the Future Vegea.

“InfinnaTM is an exciting development that not only diverts fabric waste from going to landfill but actually increases its value. Fabric innovations will play a crucial role in making fashion more circular but for that to happen brands need to place bets and take risks, which is why we’re committed to researching and investing in breakthrough fabric innovations through our Fabrics of the Future initiative.”

– Nicolaj Reffstrup, GANNI Founder