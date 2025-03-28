GAP's fresh take on denim trends

Gap Denim is getting a refresh this season with compelling new styles, cuts and silhouettes!

The 'Easy Jean' is a proprietary denim design exclusive to Gap that delivers authentic, no-stretch denim comfort paired with a sweatpants-like elasticized waistband with drawcords. The timeless appeal of classic denim does not come at the cost of comfort. These jeans break in over time like traditional denim—getting better with every wear.

Credits: GAP

Credits: GAP

This season's hero styles, including the on-trend Horseshoe Jean silhouette, will be featured in elevated washes that are perfectly on trend for everyday wear.