GAS FW24 – 90’s Reloaded

GAS rediscovers the nineties and transforms them into a dynamic mix of styles that reflects the energy of the street

The inspiration for the Fall Winter 2024 collection of GAS comes from the rediscovery of a cover from a 1990s catalog in the company archive: an urban look with a bold graphic signature characterized by strong contrasts and dynamic sporty lines. The collection takes shape with a proposal that embraces the fashion trends of the '90s and GAS' Sport Heritage, reinterpreting them in a look with a modern and refined street attitude.

The retro vibes of the archive pieces, influenced by the brand's sports sponsorships from that era, define a new urban interpretation of the tracksuit, featuring cuts, details, bands, and color-blocking effects. The graphic reworking of the historic logo in a sporty style explodes on the must-haves of sportswear through patterns or macro logos. Hoodies and t-shirts, the result of careful material research, recreate fits and volumes typical of the time, combining contemporary comfort with vintage and real-used treatments.

Credits: GAS Jeans

The collection is designed for a total look in a matchy style, enhancing and defining GAS' identity across a variety of contexts and occasions. Alongside denim pieces, the brand offers a selection of key products, with particular attention to outerwear and knitwear, ideal for completing winter outfits. The revival of corduroy, retro stripes, and the use of pop and vibrant colors add a lively touch to the collection.

Credits: GAS Jeans

The women's line is enriched with soft tailoring tops and bottoms, characterized by modern cuts, zippers, and adjustable ruching with drawstrings. The color palette features sharp contrasts and pop shades like electric blue, poinciana, green, and purple.

Denim pieces stand out for their worker lines and details, with a range of washes from blue to black and grey, creating extremely catchy total denim-on-denim looks. Bleach sets evoke the brand's sport heritage, and the collection is enhanced with jackets, dresses, and skirts that become essential elements for a winter denim capsule wardrobe. Denim intertwines with more chic pieces, ideal for a "night out edition," characterized by lace, dresses, and timeless elegance, or with hoodies and sweaters for a more casual look.

Credits: GAS Jeans

The '90s, an era marked by the birth of street style influenced by musical icons and urban aesthetics, continue to be the primary source of inspiration. This period is reinterpreted by mixing and matching sporty, urban, and soft tailored elements, creating a result that reflects vitality and a blend of styles that embraces the energy of the street.

Each piece has been carefully designed to offer an effortless attitude, capturing the contemporary spirit while renewing the past with a fresh and bold perspective.