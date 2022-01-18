Get on top of things with Eton

Get on top of things – Eton shares its FW22 collection, and its beliefs for the season’s top men’s shirt trends

International shirt specialist Eton, the Swedish-based brand known for its self-confessed obsession with quality, share their Fall Winter 2022 collection, defining some of the season’s key shirt trends in the process.

Named “From Bright to Night”, FW22 covers every occasion from your early morning cup of coffee at the office to late night dancing. Inspired by, 1970s nightlife and the great outdoors, the collection has a color scheme that combines earthy, outdoorsy notes with contrasting, vibrant accents, making for a subtle but interesting fall palette.

Prints, Prints, Prints

With more than a fashionable hint of the 70s, FW22 inspires with printed dress shirts in the sandy or bright notes of the decade that inspired them Graphically, prints range from retro- geometric to artistic pencil sketches, and legendary 70s jet set parties inspire the season’s boldest party shirts. No other accent pieces are necessary.

Stand-out Dress Shirts

The classic business stripe is back in business, and then some. Eton’s take the elegant Bengal stripe is as upgraded three-color version. Another distinct all-over pattern made for business with a twist, is the Prince of Wales check: a statement style made even more of a statement by a lustrous King Twill weave. Materials remain a key when choosing a dress shirt – the subtle difference between for a refined fine twill and a distinct, textured twill for example is one worth paying attention to.

Knit Shirts are It

Knitted shirts – classic jersey and piqué polos – continue to play an important role, hitting that sweet spot that balances comfort and style. From the easy-breezy long-sleeve jersey popovers, to full placket polos to the season’s stand-out knit: the lustrous jacquard-woven luxury polo, that can easily be worn on a festive occasion.

Materials Matter

Texture is a key feature: cut from recycled cotton, a sensorial “slub effect” makes for an elegant yet relaxed shirt that stands out. A subtle complement to Fall’s every wool and flannel jacket.

The Overshirt is Essential

Over the past few years, the overshirt has emerged as the new essential wardrobe hero. For FW22, Eton believes in high quality – no surprises there – and effortless usability, with an indulgently luxurious feel. Their new wool-cashmere overshirt is actually cut from the finest Italian suiting fabric there is, but in a design made for a busy, modern lifestyle.

Longevity – the trend that is not a trend

And finally — while style inspire our style, a focus on craftmanship and design is perhaps the key expression of the times: pieces made to last. In terms of style and quality – for Fall 22, we all demand shirts that are timeless, inspired by trends, perhaps, but made for a personal expression, with longevity in mind.