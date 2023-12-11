Ice on Fire: FW24 with eve in paradise (Part III)

The third theme: Ice on Fire

The eve in paradise brand presents its collection for FW24 with three distinctive themes that capture the season in a unique and charming way. Mystic Forest, Autumn in the City and Ice on Fire embody different color palettes, each reflecting an individual facet of the collection that expresses the diversity and creativity of eve in paradise.

Fiery red gives icy gray, neutral taupe nuances and feminine, cool creamy white its radiance. Graphic prints on winter viscose twill, elegant, gently shimmering satin and velvet are used in this theme. This is also where the current trend for glamor and glitter comes into play.

Subtle lurex and sequin accents ensure innovation. On the other hand, a cuddly, slightly roughened, flowing viscose fabric with a lush, rich floral design in deep, rich red tones, which is printed on a woven, sporty check, looks sporty and more casual.

FW24 Kollektion: Ice on Fire Bild: eve in paradise

Knitted looks in fiery red, silver gray and ecru made from our particularly elegant, cozy fine-knit wool, but also with coarser structures, ensure excitement and variety in the knitted images and surfaces. The chunky knit structures can be combined with flowing dresses, blouses and trendy bottoms to create modern, urban looks.

This theme also offers a wide variety of different shapes, from classic sweaters with innovative collar and neckline variations or other details as well as dresses, knitted skirts and sweater vests.

All collection items of the Ice on Fire theme will be delivered by August 26th - September 16th, 2024.

Fashion Basics will be expanded

The successful fashion basic program of recent years has been expanded this season. Of course, we focus on our many years of knitting expertise. Knit, knit and more knit!

Furthermore, it extends over a wider color spectrum and can therefore be combined with all color themes. Here we offer our well-known fashion basics made from high-quality yarns in a new interpretation. We have processed a wide range of elegant and soft knitting qualities in pure natural fibers into modern basics in a wide variety of shapes.

Sporty knitted cotton, the well-known cotton/cashmere blend with GOTS-certification, our popular, cozy wool cardigan with a cashmere feel, complemented by a cotton/wool as well as cashmere and high-quality silk blends in a fine knit offer a broad range to suit a wide range of requirements.

In addition, we have developed models with structures, strip processes and new qualities. The spectrum of shapes extends from the various, versatile cardigan variants to sweaters in a wide variety of silhouettes to dresses, trousers and skirts made of knits.

Robust, chunky knit models with structure provide the necessary tension and cool modernity. We also offer the popular shirts made from our standard viscose/bamboo quality as well as a GOTS-certified basic T-shirt program that can be combined in many ways with the three collection themes.

Printed blouses with current, graphic designs as well as clean cotton poplin blouses complement the attractive range.

All collection items of the Ice on Fire theme will be delivered by July 15th - 31st, 2024.