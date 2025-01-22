King Louie AW25: Get Your Groove On

70’s Style with a Modern Twist

Embrace the 70’s City Vibe

The 70’s were all about bold, expressive style—and that energy is still alive today. While the 80’s and 90’s are having a comeback, the influence of the 70’s is here to stay. Many trends from this era have remained timeless, and they continue to shape modern fashion.

Credits: King Louie

King Louie’s latest collection celebrates this iconic decade. Think wide-leg pants, culottes, and colored fur—mixing textures like denim with shiny fabrics, or corduroy with lace. Layering is key, creating unique looks with different fabrics and styles. Bold prints, floral designs, and graphic patterns give your outfits a fun and cool feel.

Credits: King Louie

From bell bottoms and suede boots to chunky gold bracelets and printed blouses, King Louie’s AW25 collection lets you channel the 70’s in a fresh, modern way. Whether you're into boho, funky, or classic vibes, you'll find pieces that help you express your individuality with a touch of 70’s flair.