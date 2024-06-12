L. Credi Munich: Your bag. Your look. Your stage.

The new L.CREDI collection is self-confident, strong and with a fascinating variety of colors and shapes that reflect the multifaceted nature of modern women. A collection as individual as the women who wear it.

Credits: L.Credi

Colour topics

The color palette for the new season is exciting and versatile. It's not just about completing outfits, but about telling independent stories. Radiant coral expresses energy and joie de vivre, while casual khaki and a light cream shade ensure relaxed elegance and timeless style. Grounding nougat conveys stability and warmth, perfect for the woman who has both feet firmly in life. For spring and summer, delicate pastel shades such as dusty rose and ice blue lend the collection a light, playful touch and radiate carefree freshness. White brings pure purity and clarity to any look and can be perfectly combined with navy and pastel shades.

Credits: L.Credi

Collection

The multifaceted nature of the new L.CREDI collection is also reflected in the choice of materials and designs. Self-confidence and strength are reflected in exciting metallic looks and lacquered materials. Equally exciting are the many variations of color blocking and two-tone models, which combine the colors of the collection in both restrained and strikingly fresh combinations. Various nylon styles not only pick up on a current trend, but also convey functionality and lightness. In addition, coarse structures, quilting and braided looks show expressiveness. Raffia and transparent looks lend the collection its summery freshness and playfulness.

There is the right accessory for every occasion and every facet of personality, whether small bag shapes for the evening, cross-body bags and large, soft models for everyday wear or backpacks in a wide variety of styles. New purse shapes perfectly complement the range of models. Laces, buckles and decorative locks are great eye-catchers and underline the versatility of the collection.

Credits: L.Credi