Marc Cain Highlights Sports Fall/Winter 2025

Bold, detail-oriented, and diverse, Marc Cain Sports unveils its Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The styles combine sophistication with an effortless ease, influenced by a variety of trends and inspirations. Deep navy blue, white, and melange gray form a harmo nious palette. Shades of olive are complemented by a vibrant Limoncello hue. Various pink tones, ranging from soft pastel to bright and bold, infuse the looks with energy, demonstrating that powerful colour schemes are perfect for autumn. Off-white provides bright accents, while classic black offers a calming base.

Credits: Marc Cain

Credits: Marc Cain

The season kicks off with the launch of a new logo. Highlights include all-over prints in the new cube design across a variety of fabrics. The iconic leopard print is versatile, adorning dresses and blouses in large-scale patterns or sweatshirts as placement prints. Graffiti-inspired prints with a playful twist stand out. Another highlight is dynamic Vichy check patterns, adding an extra layer of energy.

Knitwear from Bodelshausen impresses with top-tier craftsmanship and unique aesthetics. Cardigans and sweaters feature gradients, intricate jacquards, or combinations of fine and chunky knits. Material blends

with cashmere, mohair, or wool mixed with technical fibers are particularly popular. Relaxed denim pants in trendy O-shapes or extra-wide cuts with subtle washes exude casual elegance. Blouses and shirts come in various lengths, from cropped to extra-long. Wrinkle free blazers and double-breasted double-face pea coats emerge as essential everyday pieces. A winter must have: warm puffer down jackets. Inspired by activewear, jog pants with drawstrings, bonded zipper details, and mesh inserts take center stage. Reversible quilted jackets and 2-in-1 functional jackets in hiking styles stand out as particularly smart pieces. The “Tennis” capsule collection pays homage to the vibrant lifestyle of tennis clubs and the nostalgic charm of “old money” aesthetics – with a fresh twist. Short skirts and polo dresses, knit cardigans, and cable-knit pullovers characterize the sporty look, which turns heads even off the court.

With a cool yet feminine aesthetic, denim-look ballerinas pair perfectly with matching shoulder bags. Sneakers in the collection's colour palette and rugged boots are versatile options. Large shoppers or camera bags make ideal travel companions, while small bucket hats add the perfect finishing touch.

Credits: Marc Cain

Credits: Marc Cain