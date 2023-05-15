MessyWeekend launches active eyewear collection 'MessyActive'

For Spring/Summer 2023, Danish sunglasses & ski-goggle brand MessyWeekend are launching a new line of active eyewear, MESSY ACTIVE. MESSY ACTIVE consists of a line of sports glasses designed to keep your eyes protected. The frames are made from the Swiss material TR90 that is a lightweight material that makes the glasses lightweight and almost unbreakable. TR90 is top of the class in sports materials and will be a joy for anyone wearing.

The lenses are crafted with the same high-contrast technology used within their ski goggles offering perfect eyesight in both sunny and overcast conditions. In addition to this, the lenses also offer full UV400 A+B protection, anti-fog, anti-scratch, and high contrast features.

The range comes in five silhouettes inspired by current trends, RATE, RAPID, TEMPO, MOMENTUM and SPEED.

Image: MessyWeekend/ MessyActive, courtesy of the brand

What makes the MessyActive sports glasses special?

RATE: A classic sports shape with a slim fit and added support around the nose the RATE is made for running, hiking and can even be worn for a night out or at a festival. The sunglasses feature a lightweight frame that is made from TR90 for the best durability and flexibility, Nylon lenses with full UV400 A+B protection and spring hinges for the perfect fit. They also come with an option of a blue lens that are polarized.

RAPID: Fast, stylish, comfortable, the RAPID frames are an adaptation of their best-seller SPEED with a smaller fit. The sunglasses feature a lightweight frame that is made from TR90 for the best durability and flexibility, Nylon lenses with full UV400 A+B protection and spring hinges.

TEMPO: A thin, squared light weight frame with signature dots in a classic shape. The TEMPO feature a lightweight frame that is made from TR90 for the best durability and flexibility, Nylon lenses with full UV400 A+B protection and spring hinges. There is also an option for polarized blue lenses.

MOMENTUM: A slim frame that completely covers your eyes with bendable temples. The sunglasses are a lightweight frame that is made from TR90 for the best durability and flexibility, Nylon lenses with full UV400 A+B protection and spring hinges.

SPEED: The Speed are the brands original silhouette designed with both sport and lifestyle in mind. Built in an ultra-lightweight frame with curved temples and silicone nosepads for maximum comfort. Featuring blue polarized lenses with full UVA+UVB 400 protection. TAC fully polarized lenses. 100% UVA+B 400 protection. EVA hard case and microfiber pouch included.

Image: MessyWeekend/ MessyActive, courtesy of the brand

