NEWD. goes new ways

From Spring/Summer 2025, the young brand NEWD. will be going its own way in terms of communication, thus opening up new opportunities and target groups. With the power of the Tamaris brand, NEWD. has successfully established itself on the market and has recorded impressive sales figures over the past two seasons. Now it's time for the next step: NEWD.Tamaris will become NEWD.

This is not a break with the old, but rather the start of something new. This is the best way to describe the new direction of NEWD. With the expertise and experience of the Tamaris brand behind it, NEWD. is entering new territory and will in future adopt an independent approach with a focus on product, packaging, and communicative touchpoints. "We will position NEWD. more independently in terms of communication. As "A brand of Tamaris", NEWD. will still be part of the Tamaris family and continue to benefit from the Wortmann Group's many years of experience and established processes. At the same time, we will serve an independent target group within the premium entry-level segment - a market with enormous potential and high demand," says Marlena Redeker, responsible for NEWD's brand strategy.

Credits: NEWD.

With a high standard in terms of visual appeal and quality, NEWD. offers an attractively priced premium product that affords many women the opportunity to wear durable and timeless statement pieces. With prices ranging from €100 to €150 (RRP), NEWD. proves that good style doesn’t necessarily mean a high investment but is rather a question of feeling. Because customers are becoming increasingly demanding. They are looking for high-quality, durable products, without compromising on comfort. This is also taken into account when developing our collections.

Under the motto "The wardrobe of life", every style from NEWD. has the potential to become an all-time wardrobe favourite. Easy and casual, but always with that special touch, women will find a small and hand-picked shoe collection that complements every capsule wardrobe. From sneakers and slingbacks to ballerinas and loafers - these wardrobe essentials will look great for many seasons to come. The idea of durability is also reflected in small love poems and personal messages in our marketing communications. They emphasise the emotions and memories that we associate with our shoes." Here, Redeker is referring to messages such as "My beloved sneakers you have no clue, how much I love wearing you" or "What about you + me forever?". These messages aim not only to strengthen the personal bond between customer and product, but also reflect the individual stories and experiences of each customer.

Highlights in the Spring/Summer 2025 collection include red insoles, studded decorations, straps and heel caps in zebra print, as well as colour accents in red, silver, and lilac. The new collection will be presented at MICAM in September and in selected international showrooms, where NEWD. will enjoy the support of an established sales network. "The aim is to open up future-oriented business areas and achieve a clear positioning in fashion retail with a young, innovative team and the power of a strong group of companies," explains Jens Beining, CEO of the Wortmann Group.

About the Wortmann Group

The Wortmann Group, based in Detmold, is best known for its brand Tamaris. It is one of Europe's largest shoe production and retail companies, and is recognised as the market leader for fashionable women's shoes. Its collections are available in over 70 countries and more than 15,000 shoe shops all over the world. In addition to the leading brand Tamaris, the group also owns the Marco Tozzi, Caprice, Jana and s.Oliver shoes brands. In addition to this, there's Hong Kong-based Novi Footwear International Co. Ltd., which counts numerous global retail chains among its customers. The group employs over 1,100 staff internationally. Production work for the company involves a global workforce of approximately 30,000 people.