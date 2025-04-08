Swarovski celebrates Spring-Summer 2025 campaign with Ariana Grande

For Spring-Summer 2025, Academy Award nominated, global pop icon and Brand Ambassador, Ariana Grande, embodies the Mathemagical world of Swarovski – a fantasy world of color and light, transforming in a metamorphosis that reflects creativity, savoir-faire, and joyful self-expression.

In celebration of the House’s 130th year, Swarovski Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert reinvigorates the concept of Metamorphosis, using beauty as a medium to showcase Swarovski’s stylistic evolution and cement its iconic status.

Appearing in her third campaign for Swarovski, Ariana undergoes a transformation through light-filled jewelry. Marking a departure from Holiday 2024’s Party of Dreams and the Ariana Grande x Swarovski Capsule collection’s Old Hollywood-inspired glamour, this campaign sees Ariana explore the symbiotic relationship between style and self-expression in images lensed by Mert and Marcus and rooted in the highly curated pop style of the 1960s.

Credits: Swarovski

An homage to crystal

The collection and campaign pay homage to high fashion aesthetics, the dynamic nature of crystal, and the House’s enduring ability to shape the pop culture conversation. The power of Swarovski’s savoir-faire shines through joyful pieces that span the full spectrum of creativity.

Giovanna Engelbert says, “I’m intensely drawn to pop culture and the role of jewelry within it -- it has the power to transform not just how you look, but how you feel. My vision is to create a new jewelry culture that is high-impact, fresh, and sharp; Ariana embodies this with both beauty and boldness that turns each piece into a symbol of radiance, movement, and joy.”

Credits: Swarovski

Ariana Grande says, “I’m so excited that my creative journey continues with Swarovski, and I love the metamorphosis storyline of this new Spring-Summer 2025 campaign. Styled in a palette of vibrant colors and radiant crystal jewelry, this campaign felt truly uplifting and joyful.”