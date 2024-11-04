The Lycra Company Official Partner of Maredimoda

Exclusive Preview in Cannes: Bio-Derived Lycra® Ecomade Fiber for Swimwear, Beachwear and Athleisure

The LYCRA Company steps further into the spotlight with a refreshed brand identity and one of its most anticipated innovations: the first bio-derived elastane at commercial scale. Show highlights include the fully reimagined, sustainability-focused “LYCRA® Brand Lounge” and a new immersive space, the

“LYCRA EcoMade fiber Experience Area,” where visitors can virtually explore all the benefits of the bio- derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber. The opening day will feature a keynote presentation, a press

conference, and a must-see show produced in partnership with long-standing collaborators Carvico and Jersey Lomellina.

As the official partner of MarediModa, The LYCRA Company—a global leader in fiber and technology solutions for swimwear, beachwear, and athleisure—returns to Cannes with a new brand identity centered around the concept, “WE’RE ALL IN,” which will be prominently displayed across the exhibition, including at the LYCRA® Brand Lounge.

This space dedicated to LYCRA® brand innovations has been transformed this year with a larger and more dynamic layout, a huge LED wall, and a strong focus on sustainability. The lounge will feature videos and information on bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber, a sustainable spandex made from 70% renewable corn, set to debut in the market in the first half of 2025.

On the show’s first day, The LYCRA Company’s Alistair Williamson will give a speech at 3 p.m. in the MarediModa conference area. “BIO-DERIVED LYCRA® FIBER: WE ARE IN, ARE YOU?” will explore the benefits of this innovative fiber, which helps reduce the carbon footprint of clothing while delivering comparable performance to the original elastane. Nicolas Banyols, Chief Commercial Officer of The LYCRA Company, and Alistair Williamson, Vice President of EMEA and South Asia, will then hold a Q&A session with the press on bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber and the company’s sustainability strategy. Following this session, a press conference will be held in the LYCRA® Brand Lounge at 4 p.m.

To further showcase the value of the new bio-derived fiber, The LYCRA Company has created the LYCRA EcoMade Experience Area, offering an immersive virtual reality journey to explore how corn from Iowa, USA, is transformed into bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber.

Credits: The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company, Carvico, and Jersey Lomellina celebrate the future of textiles.

The LYCRA Company’s longstanding partners, Carvico and Jersey Lomellina, are adding to the sustainability narrative by launching their first high-performance fabrics featuring bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber. VITA LIFE by Carvico and RENEW COSMOS by Jersey Lomellina will take center stage in a show produced in collaboration with The LYCRA Company. The show’s concept, “Pioneers by Nature,” honors the three companies’ commitment to innovation and sets the stage for a visually impactful performance. Inspired by

nature and Italian style, with a nod to the 1960s Italian Riviera, the show will feature dancers and light effects symbolizing a cycle of transformation and renewal: a metaphor for a more sustainable future in fashion and textiles. Attendees, including industry professionals, visitors, and journalists, are invited to the LYCRA® Brand Lounge on opening night at 6 pm to see the show and join Carvico, Jersey Lomellina and The LYCRA Company for the cocktail reception that follows.