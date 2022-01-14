TOMMY JEANS and AAPE BY *A BATHING APE® Drop Second Collaboration

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS (JANUARY 2022) – Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces the second installment of the Tommy x AAPE BY *A BATHING APE® collaboration launching on January 14, 2022.

The collection of outerwear, cold-weather accessories and collectible skateboards fuses AAPE’s streetwear style with TOMMY JEANS’ iconic street prep. AAPE’s classic camo print gets a new twist in red, white and blue and pairs with the TOMMY JEANS plaid in deep green for an unexpected prep pop. Key styles include the camo flag puffer jacket, the 2-in-1 plaid sherpa fleece windbreaker, the classic TOMMY JEANS flag denim jacket and the reversible camo vest jacket.

The documentary-style campaign follows four NYC skaters through the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the Lower East Side of Manhattan and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn:

· Kyota Umeki @kyotaumeki

· Lucinda Jacobson @_lucindajacobson

· Brandon Scott James @nevaskimp

· Hank Korsan @hqnkkorsan

All pieces from the Tommy x AAPE collection will be available on tommy.com and aape.jp, in select TOMMY JEANS, TOMMY HILFIGER and AAPE stores worldwide, and through select partners.

Follow @TommyJeans on Instagram to join the growing TOMMY JEANS community – a digital destination combining music, streetwear and youth culture with experimental content pushing the boundaries for individualized style and self-expression.

