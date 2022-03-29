WAWWA breathe new life into the once huge production industry in the heart of Manchester’s cotton district

The Spring/Summer ‘22 collection marks a turning point for WAWWA, as the majority of production is taken in-house, in their independent Manchester based factory. They are proud that the decision - born out of challenging times, with a global shortage of organic cotton and partner factories unable to supply their seasonal orders - has brought a long term brand goal into fruition. The WAWWA factory (and WAWWA HQ) are aptly found in the heart of the old cotton district - once nicknamed Cottonopolis due to its importance within the industry.

To celebrate this important milestone for the brand, WAWWA partnered with the talented filmmaker Percy Dean, to create a short video that shines a light on the sewing machine mechanic, Howard, who has helped make their journey possible. Set in an old mill the film gives you a glimpse into some of WAWWA’s design processes and their factory surroundings in Manchester.

WAWWA’s relationship with Howard was formed a few years ago, when they needed their industrial sewing machine that was used for in-house sampling, servicing. The next day Howard turned up at their studio, which was based in an old cotton mill off the canal in Ancoats, Manchester. Howard explained that he’d once worked there as a lad. He recalled that there used to be hundreds of sewing machinists in the mill and reminisced about what it used to be like. Listening to him talk about the history of the area, the community, the lost industry and how things have changed was truly inspiring.

Since that day Howard’s knowledge, insight and encouragement has helped the brand grow their little production line, expanding their machinery, product offering and guiding them as they strive to make what has been a pipe dream for WAWWA since their inception, a success.

Always evolving, with an obsession on quality, detail and fit, the WAWWA factory allows for full quality control and product design innovation throughout the production process. With in-house production, WAWWA has ultimate control over its supply chain, which creates less waste, being able to supply closer to demand and be reactive to the current market situation. It also reduces the carbon footprint of each garment, cutting out numerous back and forth between factories.

WAWWA are proud to be able to continue training young people and getting them excited to work within this sector, paying a real living wage, hoping to reinvigorate a dying trade, in a city once draped in textile heritage.

ABOUT WAWWA

Clothing that puts people and the planet before profits.

Manchester-based Wawwa Clothing is a sustainable brand making organic, fairtrade, vegan, planet-friendly clothing with a positive social impact.

WAWWA offers a wide range of casual and wearable styles and accessories that work on the model of one bought, one donated, as part of their 1+1 collection. Designed with durability in mind, WAWWA utilises sustainable materials to create functional garments that minimise their impact on both the environment and those that inhabit it.

WAWWA has recently taken the majority of production in-house in their independent Manchester-based factory. The factory was set up when the pandemic hit due to the need for face masks and reduced demand for PPE. Their in-house production has now expanded to cover the majority of the accessories on offer, as well as all woven and jersey styles.

The Manchester factory is the lifeblood of the brands' sustainable approach, enabling ultimate control over how the pieces are produced, creating a truly transparent supply chain. The factory also enables WAWWA to train local people, paying them above the living wage and stemming the migration of talented designers, cutters and sewists out of Manchester, a city draped in textile heritage.

1+1 COLLECTION

Disparity is a growing global concern, and WAWWA is keen to do its bit for its corner of the earth. Having felt helpless witnessing this inequality first-hand, the team wanted to help keep those in need warm at night. For every hat bought, another was donated to a rough sleeper. Since launch in 2015, WAWWA has donated over 10,000 accessories as they have now expanded their range to include socks and scarves and are looking to team up with national charities to help reach out to refugees, low-income families and mental health service users too.

WAWWA CLOTHING MATERIALS

WAWWA clothing focuses on using materials meticulously chosen and selected for minimal damage to the environment and maximum durability

