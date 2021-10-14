World's First 100% Biodegradable Knicker

UK underwear and loungewear company, Stripe & Stare, is launching a brand new collection of world first underwear that is totally compostable. Stripe & Stare are renowned for creating the most comfortable knickers in the world - as testified by magazines such as Forbes and Harper’s Bazaar. Only 3% of the underwear market is sustainably sourced - this is a product we wear everyday and cannot buy second-hand - so their mission is to change the way women shop for underwear. It is a company founded by women, for women, and they believe that dressing for ourselves and being comfortable without sacrificing style is what women want. They truly believe that nothing great was ever achieved in uncomfortable knickers.

Stripe & Stare work closely with Austrian fibre company Lenzing, incorporating their Tencel into the range. Tencel is a modal (wood) fibre and is sourced from non-protected tree sources and is always totally regenerated. Lenzing makes their fibres in a carbon neutral process using 99.9% of the raw materials. They are certified by Oeko-Tex and Cradle to Cradle. The B Edit from Stripe & Stare incorporates the fibres from Lenzing with a world first elastane technology from Roica in Japan. Roica have created the world’s first 100% biodegradable elastane - again certified by Cradle to Cradle.

Stripe & Stare is sold at top retailers around the world such as Selfridges and Bloomingdales. Their hero product is the knicker which offers an innovative alternative to a thong - being incredibly comfortable and not giving any lines when wearing as well as breathing with the skin.

The B Edit from Stripe & Stare utilises these innovative fibres to create a range that is kind to you and kind to the planet. When your underwear reaches the end of its life you can bury it in the garden and it will be totally composted in 180 days. Designed in London. Grown in a forest. Composted in your garden.