The World’s Largest Business Event Organiser, Business Show Media Acquires White Label World Expo

Business Show Media, the world’s largest and most successful business event organiser has announced they have acquired the White Label World Expo Series from Fortem International. The series will become a part of Business Show Media’s portfolio and will expand its reach to online retailers, entrepreneurs, and business owners.

The Business Show welcomes 25,000 SMEs and senior decision-makers to the London event and 9,000 to the US event, all looking for innovative products and services to maximise their revenue and take their business to the next level. By co-locating these two dynamic events, Business Show Media creates extended opportunities for exhibitors to connect with a broader, highly engaged audience and visitors to explore more opportunities for their business. With the White Label World Expo now part of Business Show Media’s global portfolio, exhibitors are positioned to maximise the value of their participation, whilst gaining exposure to a wider network of potential clients and partners.

Credits: White Label

The founding organiser of the White Label World Expo expressed pride in the event’s rapid growth and confidence in Business Show Media’s ability to elevate the show to new heights. The CEO of Fortem International said, “With this acquisition, White Label World Expo strengthens its position as a pivotal event in the industry, reinforcing its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, small business owners, online retailers, and eCommerce professionals worldwide.”

The White Label World Expo will now take place on the 12th & 13th November at Excel London and 15th & 16th October at the Las Vegas Convention Center.