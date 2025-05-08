Delivery service Deliveroo acquired by US’ DoorDash

British delivery service Deliveroo has been snapped up in a 2.9 billion pound acquisition by US commerce platform DoorDash, which is looking to expand its operations. The enlarged group will now have a presence in over 40 countries, generating a total gross order value of around 90 billion dollars, according to 2024 figures.

A notable part of plans for the group revolve around Deliveroo’s recent expansion beyond food delivery and into retail. Through Deliveroo Hop, its on-demand delivery service, the company has partnered with the likes of Ann Summers, Boots and clothing rental platform Hurr to speedily deliver fashion and lifestyle products to its users.

In a press release announcing the takeover, DoorDash said the shared mission of serving merchants across multiple categories in local commerce drives greater earnings opportunities for couriers and more revenue for merchants. As such, the duo are looking to further improve consumer retention and order frequency in this respect, while additionally investing in the growth of local commerce on a global scale, including via Deliveroo’s business in the UK and other operating regions.

Commenting on the news, Deliveroo CEO and co-founder, Will Shu, said the company was “at the beginning of a transformative new chapter”, with both DoorDash and Deliveroo presenting a “shared strategic vision and aligned values”. Shu added: “Together, we will be even better positioned to serve consumers, merchants, riders and local communities. The Enlarged Group will have the scale to invest in product, technology and the overall consumer value proposition.”