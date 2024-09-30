French fashion schools Mode Estah and IFA Paris to merge into one institution

The educational institutions Mode Estah and IFA Paris have announced the union of their schools. The new Parisian but international merger school will be known as IFA Paris.

IFA Paris announced the news in a post on its LinkedIn page. “This union between IFA Paris and Mode Estah represents not only the creation of a new school but also a reinforced commitment to raising the standards of fashion, while remaining faithful to our motto: ‘Speaking fashion with purpose’,” the post read.

The new IFA Paris will offer a learning programme ‘that combines creation, business, and innovative and traditional techniques,’ as per the school.

In line with the values of both Mode Estah and IFA Paris in its current format, the new institution is based on four pillars.

They are as follows: a cosmopolitan setting for its campus(es), cultivating a constant dialogue between theory and practice, speaking the language of professionals, and creating the fashion of the future.